The National Center of Meteorology expects today’s weather to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with a drop in temperatures, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt.

The center stated in its daily statement that the wind movement will be southwesterly-northwesterly, with a speed of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to moderate, with the first high tide at 18:32 and the second high tide at 06:39, the first low tide at 11:37 and the second low tide at 00:58.