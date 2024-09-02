The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be clear to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east and south in the afternoon, and it will be humid at night and tomorrow morning in some coastal areas.

The center explained that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust during the day, and their movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, and their speed will be between 10 and 25 and may reach 40 kilometers per hour.