Weather | Another front of heavy rain is arriving in the Helsinki region

August 30, 2023
New heavy rains will arrive in the Helsinki region again on Wednesday.

Helsinki strong rain and thunder are expected in the region on Wednesday. Rain is expected already in the morning, thunder only later in the afternoon or evening, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued warnings for Wednesday of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the evening. According to Laakso, 20 millimeters of water per day is expected. The temperature rises to a maximum of 17–18 degrees.

Today, the rain area is going to be narrower than Monday, Laakso says. On Monday, more than 40 millimeters of rain was measured at observation stations in the capital region. On Monday, it rained all day, but today the rains are expected to come in torrents. However, according to Laakso, there may be floods again.

