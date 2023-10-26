La Spezia – Schools closed. But patchy. Not all municipalities in the province have suspended teaching activities for tomorrow (27 October). The orange weather alert, issued for the eastern sector of Liguria, closes at 10am for the medium and large basins, where the yellow alert will continue until 3pm. For the large basins, the orange alert ends this morning at 6am, to return in green. The high schools of La Spezia and Levanto will remain open, closure foreseen for the high schools present in the areas of Varese Ligure and Sarzana.

The Province of La Spezia yesterday clarified that he had not foreseen the suspension of teaching activities in the relevant schools, i.e. high schools, which will in fact be holding lessons regularly today. But «any closures ordered by the mayors of schools of all levels, due to civil protection orders, are superior provisions and therefore have prevailing validity. That is, if the mayors decide to close schools of all levels in areas where there are high schools, their ordinance applies.” And this is the case of Varese and Sarzana. Tomorrow’s closure, however, will be the fourth closure due to weather warnings in a week for many lower-level institutions located in the province. It had already happened for Thursday and Friday last week, as well as for this Tuesday. The mayors have evaluated, with their own ordinances, the opportunity to send the children to school today.

The orange alert in fact gives this option to the first citizens. Thus, schools in La Spezia, Castelnuovo Magra, Santo Stefano Magra, Riomaggiore, Monterosso al Mare, Levanto, Deiva Marina, Lerici, Porto Venere will remain open tomorrow. The following areas remain closed: Ameglia, Arcola, Beverino, Bolano, Brugnato, Borghetto, Calice, Carro, Follo, Luni, Pignone, Riccò, Rocchetta, Sarzana, Sesta Godano, Varese, Vernazza, Vezzano and Zignago. Mayors’ ordinances also provided for the closure of some sensitive areas, such as public parks and cemeteries or even some piers. Meanwhile, already yesterday evening the wind and rain had already begun to persist, especially in the hinterland and the coast. The firefighters of La Spezia and Brugnato intervened on two trees that fell on the Aurelia, the first in Beverino not far from the tunnels towards La Spezia, the second between Borghetto Vara and Pogliasca. Wind at over 95 kilometers per hour at Passo dei Casoni. Both the Vara and Magra rivers were below warning levels last night, according to data collected by Arpal hydrometers.