This is a happy ending story that really moved everyone. There little dog will be euthanized. The news spreads among the volunteers and there are those who try to give her a hand so that her life does not end here. They manage to save her and get her off death row. And they made it just in time: shortly thereafter they discover that soon will become a mother.

Photo source from kaya.sefina

Kaya she is a sweet little dog who has her forever home today. The puppy was rescued shortly before it was put down. Nobody knew about her how interesting she was about her and the couple who adopted her couldn’t believe her eyes.

Kaya’s adoptive dad said:

We had no idea. No one had any idea that she was pregnant. She was in the scheduled euthanasia shelter. Nobody wanted her.

If they killed her, her puppies would also die with her.

At first the couple even thought they were wrong with hers Power supply, because Kaya continues to grow in weight. When they took her to the vet they discovered that she was not overweight, but pregnant.

Towards the end, when her belly got really big, she was always so tired. She would simply lie down or roll in the grass as this seemed to help her recover.

Photo source from kaya.sefina

The dog will be euthanized. However, no one knows that she is pregnant. And the litter is numerous

When the big day arrived, the labor was long, but not difficult. Eventually Kaya gave birth to 8 puppies which luckily all were well. But she didn’t end there: her was not a “normal” litter.

Photo source from kaya.sefina

The family thought they would give birth to fewer puppies and instead the puppy gave birth to 8 more, for a total of 16 puppies born one after the other. Unfortunately, two of the last puppies were stillborn, but the others are fine.