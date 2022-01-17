Yes OK cloudstrife is the protagonist of Final Fantasy 7, his companions who accompany him throughout the history of this RPG of Square Enix They have always attracted attention.

Especially Tifa Lockhart, an attractive and determined woman who proves her worth over and over again throughout the game. She is a good combatant and provides invaluable help to Cloud and company throughout this adventure. He has great skills in martial arts.

Tifa Lockhart is a key character in Final Fantasy VII

cattail she is a childhood friend of this young hero, although she lost contact with him for a long time. When the two meet again, she is already part of the resistance group known as AVALANCHE.

His mission is to put an end to the infamous shira, a corporation that was responsible for destroying his old home, Nibelheim. It is thanks to his relationship with cloudstrife who can convince him to join your group to take on this company.

In Final Fantasy 7 She is shown as someone very sure of herself, but sometimes she doubts her abilities. However, he is able to overcome problems and give his best.

Throughout history it has had some changes in its design. The most recent was that of the new version of the game. But the original will always be the most loved by fans. It is the one that most fan arts has generated over the years and is quite appreciated.

This great cosplay has a bit of digital editing

It is for the same reason that there are also several cosplay from cattail, like the one we bring you now. It is a contribution from the cosplayer kaddichan. The outfit and accessories denote that it was based more on Final Fantasy 7 Remake to interpret it.

He took note of most of the details of the suit, including the arm guards. She also turned to digital technology to enhance her work, and that’s something she explained in a comment.

According kaddichan ‘I usually use a soft filter to make all the colors in the photo and the skin look a bit softer’.

He then pointed out that the wig he was wearing cast a lot of shadows on his face, and there were also some loose hairs.

So he tried to edit them and that’s why his face contrasts with the photo. East cosplay It is of decent quality and you can see the care taken in taking care of it.

