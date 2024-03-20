Maria Corina Machado rated as a “day of infamy” what happened this Wednesday in Venezuela. “Today is a day that will go down in history as the day of infamy. The day the regime displayed all its evil,” said the Venezuelan opposition leader during a press conference in Caracas.

Machado's words They occur after the arrest of two of his closest collaborators in Caracas and asked for “much more than good wishes” from the international communityto whom he requested concrete actions after the siege that Chavismo has been tightening against members of his party Come Venezuela.

A few hours ago, the Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office confirmed the arrest of Henry Alviarez and Dignora Hernandez, two people who work with Vente Venezuela, Machado's party. In total, seven people have already been arrested and another seven have arrest warrants.

In that sense, Machado described these arrests as a “show of weakness” of the ruling party.. “What the regime is doing is not a sign of strength. It is a sign of deep weakness because they know they are lost. “They know that we have more and more strength,” said the opponent when referring to a possible electoral duel during the presidential elections this year with Nicolás Maduro.

However, at the moment Machado does not have endorsement to run at the polls.

What the regime is doing is not a sign of strength. It is a sign of deep weakness because they know they are lost.

“The regime wants to close the path to change. The path to freedom. “They know they are locked up because they cannot win an election against us,” Machado said.

According to the Venezuelan prosecutor's office, the arrests occurred because these people are supposedly involved in a “plot” to assassinate Maduro. “Absolutely everything the prosecutor said about terror is false. “Everything is a lie,” added Machado.

Machado's bishops that Chavismo pursues

After the Venezuelan prosecutor's office confirmed the arrests of two members of Sell ​​Venezuelathe match of María Corina Machado in VenezuelaIn total there are already 14 people from his close circle who have fallen under the radar of chavismo. Seven of them are detained and another seven have arrest warrants.

The first group includes HEnry Alviareznational coordinator of Machado's campaign and who is considered his number “two”, and Dignora Hernandez, political secretary of the party. Both were arrested this Wednesday.

This same week, Joe Villamizar, Machado's coordinator in the municipality of Girardot, in the state of Aragua, was also arrested.. The other four detainees are Emil Brand Ullua (political coordinator in Barinas on March 8) and Luis Camacaro, Juan Freites and Guillermo López (arrested on January 23)

While party collaborators who have arrest warrants are: Oswaldo Bracho, Pedro Urruchurtu, Omar González Moreno, Humberto Villalobos, Claudia Macero, Fernando Martínez Mottola and Magallí Meda.

According to the prosecution, these 14 people were allegedly involved in a plot to murder Nicolas Maduro through an operation called “White Bracelet”. In fact, under this same premise, the Public ministry linked to security analyst Rocío Sanmiguel, a renowned activist who was arrested on February 9.