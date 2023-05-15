The Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaidó asked the international community this Sunday to avoid the normalization of relations with the Government of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and maintain the “pressure”, through all possible mechanisms of struggle, to achieve “free elections” in the Caribbean country.

(Also: Venezuela and Colombia announce increased military presence on the border)

“We cannot normalize relations with the Maduro dictatorship. If you want to avoid the migration crisis or Maduro’s closeness to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and other agents of global destabilization, that can only be done with democracy and progress in Venezuela and the region,” said the anti-Chavista in a video posted on Twitter.

(Also: Why is Venezuela registering low inflation but no economic recovery?)

Guaidó, who traveled to Miami on April 24, with the help of the State Department of the North American nation, after denouncing that he was “forced” to leave Colombia by the Government of Gustavo Petro, assured that in his meetings with different politicians from the United States he has carried this message and three others that, he believes, are fundamental.

He has asked his allies to “promote the free and fair elections as a solution to the conflict that Venezuela is going through, with special emphasis on protecting those who are on the ground, the primary”.

(Read: The US says that migrant income from Mexico falls after the end of Title 42)

He also insisted on the importance of maintain “international pressure” and promote an agreement for the oil nation.

“The debate is not between choosing sanctions or negotiation, between internal mobilization or diplomatic support. Let’s change that ‘or’ to ‘and’. Primary and union, sanctions and negotiationinternal mobilization and diplomatic pressure, all the fighting mechanisms are important,” he asserted.

(You may be interested: Biden says that white supremacism is the biggest “terrorist threat” in the US.)

Denounce the dictatorship and reunify the democratic alternative is the priority in Venezuela and we must do it by consolidating the leadership through the primary in October that will allow us to defeat the real enemy: Nicolás Maduro. my interview with @edufeiok for… pic.twitter.com/gTTHThQr5z — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) May 11, 2023

In addition, the anti-Chavista leader reiterated that his intention is to return to Venezuela, and that he will do so “when it is safe” for him and his family. Meanwhile, he said that he will follow a agenda of meetings and that he will travel to Europe to “join efforts” in the international community and prevent Maduro from reaching power again in the presidential elections, scheduled for 2024.

(More news: “What was defeated in Chile was the attempt to refound the country”: Roberto Ampuero)

the opponent ruled out requesting asylum in the United States, and the different meetings held during his stay in that nation are part of the primaries in which the Venezuelan opposition will choose its next presidential candidate, and which will be held on October 22.

EFE