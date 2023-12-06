German Defense Minister Pistorius announced Germany’s refusal to consider Kyiv an ally

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany is not an ally of Ukraine and is not obliged to intervene in the conflict within the framework of any alliance.

The head of the department recalled that his country ranks second in terms of the scale of assistance to Kyiv, “far ahead of others.” He stressed that Berlin is doing what it can, and this is true for almost all other allies and partners.

The minister answered the question of whether the current situation means that the united West is not able to “fight back.”

First of all, we are not an ally of Ukraine. This means that we are not in a situation that obliges us to intervene within the alliance Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

The German defense industry cannot supply at the required pace

Pistorius said that the German defense industry cannot supply certain areas in the required quantities.

It's a matter of tempo, you can't endlessly influence the tempo Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

The minister noted that the course of the conflict is difficult to predict, so one should rely primarily on the stability of supplies, despite any possible problems.

In mid-November, Pistorius admitted that Germany could not supply Ukraine with a million ammunition. He added that European countries are working to increase the production of shells.

Germany assured Ukraine of support, despite budget problems

In mid-November, journalists from Der Tagesspiegel reported that aid to Kyiv was in jeopardy due to the freezing of the German budget. It was noted that a hole of 60 billion euros had formed in the German state budget for 2024.

In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that Berlin will continue to support Ukraine, despite budget problems. At the same time, he noted that the authorities will do everything possible to maintain cohesion in Germany.

On November 21, Boris Pistorius announced a new aid package for Kyiv in the amount of 1.3 billion euros. It will include four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, as well as artillery shells.

At the same time, Ingo Goedehens, a deputy from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said that the Minister of Defense did not warn the Bundestag of his intention to allocate these funds to Ukraine. He added that the German defense ministry’s claims that there was sufficient funding to allocate the new package were completely false.