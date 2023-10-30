More than 120 soldiers supported by police search this Sunday for the father of the footballer of the Liverpool of EnglandLuis Díaz, kidnapped the day before in northern Colombia with his wife who was rescued hours after the kidnapping.

“Prompt release for him because we are desperate, we are distressed, we know nothing about him,” Olmer Díaz, uncle of the soccer star and brother of the kidnapped Luis Manuel Díaz, told AFP.

The authorities have not given details about the abduction, but according to local media the parents were at a service station when armed men on motorcycles intercepted them in the municipality of Barrancas (north), close to the border with Venezuela in the department of La Guajira.

“We don’t know what to do so that he has quick freedom and can have him back home,” he added. Olmer Diaz67 years old, during a interview in Barrancas where the indigenous family is from.

Luis Manuel Diaz He was an amateur coach of the only soccer school in the town of about 38,000 inhabitants where his son from a very young age showed the speed, resistance and ability to avoid rival players that would later lead him to stardom.

The Army assured in a bulletin that the search for the kidnapped person continues with the support of “two motorized platoons, unmanned aircraft, checkpoints, helicopters, a plane with specialized radar and more than 120 men.”

‘Lucho’ Díaz has not yet made an official statement in this regard. The 26-year-old Wayuu indigenous man is forward for Liverpool and the Colombian national team. Last year he was among the 20 finalists for the Ballon d’Or and was the top scorer in the 2021 Copa América.

“The police recovered your mother yesterday and are fully prepared, all public forces have been deployed so that your father can be recovered,” the president declared in Bogotá. Gustavo Petroduring the start of the local elections this Sunday in which mayors, governors and regional deputies were elected.

He director of the Colombian Police, General William Salamanca, He offered a reward equivalent to about $48,000 for “information leading to the rescue” and “capture of those responsible.”

Reward poster for Luis Díaz’s father. See also Luis Díaz was key in Liverpool's agonizing victory against Wolves

Luis Manuel Díaz was key in his son’s meteoric rise, because unlike many colleagues, he always supported him in his aspiration to be a footballer, various sources told AFP in 2022 during a report in Barrancas.

“Sad and dismayed by this news of the kidnapping of Mane (Luis Manuel) Díaz. He is a humble person from the town, who has not left the town (…) it is very difficult for us countrymen,” said Leonardo Díaz (41 years old), resident of Barrancas.

The Portuguese Diogo Jotaa teammate of ‘Lucho’ at Liverpool, dedicated the first goal of the duel this Sunday against him. Nottingham Forest for the Premier League. The footballer raised the Colombian’s number 7 shirt to the applause of the fans at Anfield. Minutes later, Luis Díaz reposted a story from his club’s official account on Instagram with Jota’s image.

In Venezuela?

According to the army, “at this time the ground and air units continue in this important military operation” to find the rescue of Luis Manuel Díaz. In a press conference the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, launched that the footballer’s father “could” be in Venezuela. His son has played 43 times for the Colombian national team and joined Liverpool last year from Porto.

This season he has played 11 games for the club, in which he has scored three goals. “We fervently hope that the matter is resolved safely and as soon as possible (…) In the meantime, the player’s well-being will remain our immediate priority,” the England team said in a statement.

For the first time An indigenous person from Colombia is in the soccer elitein a country where 4.4% of the population belongs to some indigenous community and its most famous athletes are born in the Black Pacific.

“Lucho” Díaz was a substitute on Thursday in the 5-1 victory against Toulouse in the Europa League, after having started in the victory over Everton in the Premier League last weekend. He was not in the call of 18 players that the Liverpool coach, Jürgen Klopp, arranged to face this Sunday against the Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

AFP

