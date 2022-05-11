Entrepreneur Sasha founded the waves blockchain in the year 2016. it will be more prevalent in this, due to the more powerful safety of crypto investments. This blockchain platform allows users to customize and create their native cryptos.

Waves made their entry into the crypto world in Q3 2016. Various exchanges listed its ICO. Waves were able to generate a total coin offering of more than $20 million during this stage.

The simple purpose of the Waves token was to enable the creation and trading activities. Developers made this possible through the platform than relying on smart contracts. The waves blockchain makes use of scripts. Every user can create and manage their respective crypto token through these scripts. All these scripts run end to end on the Waves platform.

The idea behind this crypto token is different. Developers agree that every crypto developed should not differ from a traditional app. To achieve this process, every program and app within the blockchain works hand in hand. Both these modules work as an attachment. Every new transaction or asset gets a unique name as its identifier. Only once the asset creation is complete, a user can go ahead with attaching scripts to it.

The waves ecosystem includes its decentralized exchange. Every asset created using this technology trades within the platform. This native platform allows users to trade one wave for another within its platform.

In the year 2018, the developers created their smart contract functionality. This smart contract allows users to create decentralized apps.

How does this platform work?

There are two different nodes on which Waves run – the full node and the lightweight node.

Full nodes in the waves platform keep complete data of user transactions. A lightweight node depends completely on a full node to confirm every user transaction. This network also allows for complete interaction within the platform on its own. To keep all the data and processes in sync, the waves blockchain makes use of leased POS.

How do waves lease proof of stake work?

In the case of the traditional proof of stake model, every node in the platform can create its block. Every node in the blockchain can increase or decrease the total number of coins. This is in turn dependent on the contract used to execute this node.

In the case of leased proof of stake, this model works differently. It allows the creation of a balance of funds within the network.

What are the smart assets?

The waves blockchain can create smart assets within the network. Any token created within the waves programming language has functionalities in the script. Every script takes more than 0.004 waves to undertake execution. Waves allow its users to create tokens without any previous programming experience. The tokens and every transfer undertaken using this platform saves as attachments. Each of these transactions is installed as plugins. These plugins extend on top of every blockchain platform.

Performance of Waves in the coming years

As compared to other cryptos, waves can undertake transactions at a minimal speed. Every wave can complete more than 100 transactions per second. The associate’s charges of the transaction are less than 0.001 waves. Reduced transaction and high-speed processing have attracted many investments in this crypto. Additionally, waves are also making their development through a new version Waves 2.0.

Waves price prediction

The launch price of the Waves token was less than $2. The sale price surged to $18 per token. In 2017 – 2018, the prices fell and started trading at less than $6 per token. The prices went down and hit an all-time low at $1 per token.

According to a survey from CoinCodex, the prices of Waves are expected to decline. But the market trends show that Waves can hike in prices. The current price of Waves is $21 per token. In the next 12 months, the price of Waves token targets to hit $36 per coin. Moving forward, the price of the Waves token will be at $90 per coin by 2027. By the end 2030, the same currency will touch $100 per token.

Given the current scenario, it is the best bet to invest in Waves. The growth may be slow but this will provide value return over a longer period.