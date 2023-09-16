Sunday, September 17, 2023
Watch Lance Stroll's brutal accident at the Singapore Formula 1 circuit

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in Sports
Watch Lance Stroll’s brutal accident at the Singapore Formula 1 circuit

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll.

Lance Stroll.

It happened on one of the most dangerous curves.

The Canadian pilot Lance Stroll teammate of the Spanish Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin, suffered a spectacular accident in the last corner of the circuit Singapore, with extensive material damage that forced the stewards to raise the red flag and end the first qualifying phase (Q1) prematurely.

Stroll lost control of the car in its front area and when countersteering to try to correct the trajectory, he went directly into the barriers, which will have to be repaired and cleaned, along with the remains of the car, in order to resume classification with Q2.
Consequences

In addition to the Canadian, who will start last in Sunday’s race, the chin was eliminatedor Guanyou Zhou (Alfa Romeo), the American Logan Sargent (Williams), the Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and the Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo).

The Spanish pilot Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) He set the best time (1:32.065) of the last free practice sessions, confirming the dominance of the Italian team in practice while Red Bull continued to show problems going fast, while the also Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) finished in thirteenth place. position.

A session that was marked at the beginning by low grip and track temperature, since it rained heavily two hours before, so the drivers rushed in the final minutes to make a quick one-lap attempt with the soft tires.
