During the period of the Covid-19 pandemic (2020/2021), the generation of municipal solid waste (MSW) in Brazilian households grew by about 4%, with an average of 1.07 kg/inhab/day.

With the migration of social, work and education activities into homes, the generation of MSW in the country reached the mark of 82.5 million ton/year, according to data from the Panorama of Solid Waste in Brazil 2021, published by reference launched by Abrelpe (Brazilian Association of Public Cleaning and Special Waste Companies), which in this edition brings exclusive and updated indicators on the generation, collection and destination of waste under the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The significant increase in waste generation is well above the average annual growth of 1% over the last 5 years and is related to new social dynamics, which were almost entirely concentrated in homes, with the replacement of consumption in restaurants by takeaways and other daily waste disposals taking place inside homes.

“Before the pandemic period, waste generation took place in a decentralized manner in different regions of cities, since daily activities were performed in different locations (offices, schools, shopping centers, etc.), served by different waste management structures. solids. With a greater concentration of people in their homes, there was a concentration of waste generation in these places, which are directly served by urban cleaning services”, observes Carlos Silva Filho, CEO of ABRELPE and president of ISWA (International Solid Waste Association).

At the regional level, the Southeast accounts for almost 50% of the total waste generated in the country, with an index of 1.261 kg/inhab/day, while the North region represents approximately 7.4% of the total, with an indicator of 0.898 kg. /hab/day.

The survey shows that, even with a quantitative growth observed in the collection, the coverage of the service was not expanded. Panorama points out that 76.1 million ton/year of MSW were collected (92.2% coverage), which means that 6.4 million ton/year of waste was not even removed from the generation points, a volume that could fill 3,000 Olympic swimming pools.

“We still have a considerable contingent of people – around 16.5 million people – who do not have regular garbage collection at their door, that is, 1 in 12 Brazilians does not have this basic and essential service”, says Silva. Son.

