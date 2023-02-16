Through TikTok, a user shared a fact that many would find impossible. His playstation 5 it survived a fire and still works perfectly, even if it doesn’t look the best. Here we share the evidence in question.

According to the same author of the video, his PlayStation 5 was at his grandparents’ house when it caught fire. However, the Sony console seems to have suffered only aesthetic wear, but its operation remained the same.

Some users accused him of lying because he had another console just behind him. Many argued that he simply recorded the burned one, while the intact one did all the work. Faced with the accusations, the author uploaded another video where he shows the burned one working while the other is disconnected.

Much has been said about the heat levels that the next generation consoles support. It seems that the playstation 5 You have just shown that you can handle a huge number of degrees Celsius. Of course, it is not recommended to have it this burned, so do not try it at home.

What is the PlayStation 5?

PlayStation 5 is the most recent console from Sony to hit the market. This came in 2020 and titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and God of War: Ragnarok. Although at first it was very difficult to obtain, its offer has already been normalized.

Source: Sony

If you are interested in buying it now that you know that it can withstand extreme temperatures, you have two options. This system was released in a version that can read discs and a fully digital version. If you have a large library of PS4 discs, then the one with a drive is the one for you. Does it interest you to have one?

