Washington (agencies)

The United States announced the release of $250 million in military aid to Ukraine, the last package available to it at a time when Congress must decide whether to continue supporting Kiev.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said yesterday, “This is the last package this year, and the package primarily includes ammunition, including 15 million rounds for small arms, along with air defense ammunition and the American HIMARs multiple missile launcher.”

Blinken added in a statement: “These capabilities will support Ukraine’s most urgent needs to enable its forces to defend its sovereignty and independence.”

It remains unclear how Washington's support for Kiev will continue after the White House said earlier this month that it only has money for one more military aid package for Ukraine this year.

Republicans stand in the way of approving new aid, calling on US President Joe Biden to tighten domestic asylum policy in return. It is unclear whether, how and when the two parties will agree on new financing next year.