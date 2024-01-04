Washington (agencies)

The US State Department announced yesterday that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna agreed to seek to take steps to avoid the expansion of the war in the Middle East. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “Blinken and Colonna discussed by phone the importance of measures to prevent the expansion of the conflict in Gaza, including positive steps to calm tensions in the West Bank and avoid escalation in other countries.” In this context, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said yesterday that the attacks occurring in shipping lanes in the Red Sea must stop, otherwise international action will be taken.