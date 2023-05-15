Mexico.- The vocalist of Grupo Firme, Edwin Cazcaused a stir on social networks after showing off the great physical change that he had, something surprised his millions of followers on social networks.

It was through the platform of instagram where the singer shared a video wearing only underwear, to show his fans, friends and family that in just two months has managed to lose 20 kilos.

“20 kilos less in 2 months,” wrote the interpreter of ‘Ya supérame’, who wanted to make it clear that despite the strong criticism he receives daily for his lifestyle, he has quickly met his goal.

The publication got many artists to start leaving good comments as a sign of support, including Cornelius VegaAlfredo Valenzuela, Adrián Marcelo, Guaynaa and beto sierra.

“Epale toraje”, “I have the same boxers but they don’t look at me like that”, “There are children for you”, “Calm down, my old lady follows you” and “With the chihuahua marcau”.

However, because in Eduin Caz’s photograph you can see a couple of markings on the abdomen, Internet users began to question whether the famous underwent a gastric sleeve or bypass to lose weight faster.

“How did the sleeve become, do you have dots? Does he have several scars on his stomach?”, “Those marks are from bypass”, “he has scars from a gastric sleeve or bypass”, “my hunger is gone”, are some of the most prominent comments on the social network.

Until now, Eduin Caz has not confirmed if he underwent surgery, but the truth is that he has published every day that he has been training very hard in the gym.