Warrior has been whipped by Otis, continues convulsed for him Ayotzinapa caseit has not had full political stability for years, but nothing is more serious, nothing affects the life and governability of the state more than the violence and the crime.

Warrior it needs to execute a broad political cleansing and requires basic agreements to redraw its destiny. Yesterday the Governor Evelyn Salgado made a good decision by asking for the resignation of the general secretary of the government, Ludwig Marcial Reynoso, the secretary of public security, Rolando Solano, who had only been in office for a month, and the state prosecutor, Sandra Luz Valdovinos. The prosecutor has refused to leave her position and she says she will exhaust legal remedies to remain there. We will have to see who will replace her, but it is an opportunity to look for other types of profiles to advance governance and security.

In the same way that Otis should force a redesign of the urban model of Acapulco, the crisis derived from the murder of the young Yankee Ramos Peralta (actually incubated by the fight for territorial control started years ago by criminal groups), should force redesign security policies and strategies in the state.

A program based on the displacement of elements of the National Guard was presented after Otis that can work, but much more is required. And we must begin by locating specialized personnel in those areas that have to guarantee honesty but also efficiency. Seeing the prosecutor's office and the security secretariat blaming each other for the escape of a police officer is as regrettable as seeing the impunity with which criminal organizations continue to operate or that groups enjoy that can burn down the prosecutor's office, beat its workers, burn a dozen cars and patrol cars, without anything happening.

Evelyn Salgado has the opportunity to relaunch her government. What would happen if she decided not only to change officials but to redesign security and reconstruction policies? If, in addition to his officials, he gets rid of notably ineffective or corrupt municipalities (or both) like the mayors of Chilpancingo and Acapulco, both from his party? What would happen if he bets, for example, on eradicating criminal groups? that with impunity they even spread their videos of intimidation, violence and murders? I am not talking about utopias, but about real politics, implemented with gradualism and pragmatism, but also with clear objectives.

They say that crisis is synonymous with opportunity. And this crisis could be an opportunity for Guerrero. Or it will end up being just another crisis, until the next one comes.

Chilapa

We have had the best demonstration of the state's endemic security crisis, for years, in Chilapa de Álvarez, a municipality that connects the Central region with the Guerrero Mountain area, where the Morena candidate, Tomás Morales, was assassinated this week. Pattern.

Nine years ago, for the 2015 elections, Ulises Fabián Quiroz, PRI-PVEM candidate for mayor, was murdered in the community of Atzacoalaya. By that date, shortly after the events in Iguala, organized crime had disappeared 30 people in the municipality. In November 2014, another 11 people were executed, burned and beheaded in Ayahualulco. Three days later, on November 30, five more bodies were found inside a burned-out truck on a dirt road that led to the indigenous community of Acatlán. Another candidate, Aidé Nava González, PRD pre-candidate for the municipal presidency of Ahuacuotzingo, was found decapitated after she was abducted the day before by an armed group.

By then, the eight candidates for municipal presidency and other public offices canceled their campaigns. Classes were suspended in the 661 schools in the region. On May 9, 2015, 300 self-defense groups took control of the town, disarmed 40 municipal police officers and detained eleven whom they accused of working as “hawks” for Los Rojos.

To contain the Self-Defense Forces, actually the Ardillos, the state government, then headed by what was probably the worst governor of the state in decades (and there have been bad ones) Rogelio Ortega, gave them weapons and control of the municipality.

Years passed and the violence continues. The Ardillos are credited with controlling municipalities such as Zitlala, Chilapa, Quechultenango and Mochitlán, as well as several communities in Chilpancingo. The Union of Peoples and Organizations of the State of Guerrero (UPOEG) of Buenavista de la Salud, is the social and operational base of the Ardillos who would also have a presence in an important part of the Central region, Montaña Baja and particularly in the Río Azul circuit.

Los Tlacos emerged as a group between 2015 and 2016, their main point of operations is in the municipality of Heliodoro Castillo, in Tlacotepec. They originally appeared as a self-defense group against Los Tequileros, El Cártel del Sur, what was left of Los Rojos (the faction led by Santiago Mazari El Carrete), and have also disputed control of Iguala and Taxco. They exploit important mines that have been taken from their owners in the Eduardo Neri mining area (Mezcala and Carrizalillo), and they have a growing presence in Chilpancingo. Now they are also fighting Acapulco where the Nueva Familia Michoacana cartel has also appeared, which wants its share.

It is impossible to change this by doing the same thing that has been done for years. That is the opportunity that the crisis opens up.

