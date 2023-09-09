The authorities in Puerto Rico urged citizens this Friday to be vigilant because waves of between 3 and 4.6 meters and strong sea currents are expected due to the passage of Hurricane Lee, category 4, north of the island.

“The center of Lee is expected to move well north of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week,” the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan said on Tuesday. social network X (formerly Twitter).

Moving over the western Atlantic as a major hurricane, Lee has been downgraded to Category 4 but remains a “powerful” system threatening beaches and coastal areas in the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). from United States.

Puerto Rico’s weather agency warned that “dangerous breaking waves and life-threatening rip currents are likely in the northern Leeward Islands beginning today.”

These conditions will spread to the west and north, affecting Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda over the weekend.

Given this, the Coast Guard urged boaters in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to exercise caution due to the deterioration in maritime conditions caused by Hurricane Lee.

“We feel concerned about the people and sailors who underestimate the passage of this cyclone,” the commander of the Coast Guard in San Juan, Captain José Díaz, said in a statement. Faced with the threat of strong waves, Díaz maintained that this implies greater difficulty for agency officials to respond to any eventuality of danger in the area.

According to the latest NHC report, the hurricane was located approximately 910 kilometers east of the Leeward Islands (an archipelago of the Lesser Antilles). The maximum sustained winds are close to 250 km per hour with higher gusts, making Lee a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a total of 5.

EFE

