MotoGP 2023, French GP: the Warm-Up standings

Session report

Clear weather also this morning at Le Mans, a forecast that was already clear on the eve of the race weekend. The rain, therefore, did not wet the Bugatti de La Sarthe except for a few drops yesterday in the very early hours of the morning.

The fastest rider in this warm-up was Johann Zarco. The host preceded Brad Binder, Luca Marini, Maverick Vinales, Alex Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Jack Miller, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Fall without consequences for Augusto Fernandez, who showed off this weekend by gaining access to Q2 at the expense of Fabio Quartararo who will once again be forced to start from the fifth row from 13th on the starting grid. In addition to the GasGas rider, Joan Mir also ended up on the ground for the umpteenth time. Both crashes occurred at the Chemin aux boeufs chicane.

Today’s program

The MotoGP French Grand Prix will start at 14:00. Before the premier class, the Moto3 race is scheduled, starting at 11:00 and the Moto2 race, which will start at 12:15 instead. After this stage on the Bugatti at Le Mans, the World Championship will observe a long break of three weeks with no races on the calendar. The next appointment will see teams and drivers on stage on the wonderful ups and downs of Mugello for the Italian Grand Prix which will take place from 9 to 11 June, the same weekend as the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the WEC centenary.