They couldn’t miss it, and they won’t. The Warm UP Estrella de Levante 2024 already has its first confirmation. The Murcian band Viva Sweden will take the stage at La Fica de Murcia in the next edition of the music festival. The group will thus celebrate its tenth anniversary as a band with a special concert on one of the two days that the event takes place, scheduled for May 3 and 4, 2024.

Rafa Val, Alberto Cantúa, Jess Fabric and Fernando Campillo, the members of Viva Sweden, will return to a festival that has already enjoyed them in previous editions but was left without seeing them this year. The tremendous storm that fell on Murcia and other areas of the capital ‘turned off’ the day on Saturday and forced the suspension of several concerts, including Viva Sweden.

Followers of the Murcian indie-rock band will once again hear songs like ‘The Voice of the President’, ‘El Bien’, ‘We Have Not Learned Anything’ or ‘Just When the World Presses’, some of the group’s greatest hits. Murcian voices for the most important festival in the capital. Warm Up Estrella de Levante already has its first name. Let the next ones happen.