Publisher Focus Interactive and development team Saber have already announced some content expected for the first update Of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2expected to arrive this week but still without a specific release date.
The information released in advance probably does not represent all of the new features planned for this first patch of the game, but it perhaps concerns the main elements on which the developers wanted to focus for this update, destined to arrive a few days after the launch.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is in fact available from today, so Saber has moved rather quickly to fix at least these aspects mentioned in advance in the official patch notes.
Crash and online fixes
In particular, this is a corrective update, intended to fix crashes and other bugs detected in these first days also regarding online support.
So let’s see what are the first elements announced by Saber for the first upcoming patch:
- Multiple crash fixes (game start, first cutscene, and more)
- Improvements to the CPU overheating issue
- Server Improvements
- Improvements regarding the render bug
Server issues have indeed impacted the online experience of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, especially in the early access phase, so this patch should at least improve this very important aspect of online co-op.
To learn more about the game in question, we refer you to our review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
