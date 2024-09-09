Publisher Focus Interactive and development team Saber have already announced some content expected for the first update Of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2expected to arrive this week but still without a specific release date.

The information released in advance probably does not represent all of the new features planned for this first patch of the game, but it perhaps concerns the main elements on which the developers wanted to focus for this update, destined to arrive a few days after the launch.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is in fact available from today, so Saber has moved rather quickly to fix at least these aspects mentioned in advance in the official patch notes.