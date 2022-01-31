It’s called ‘Angels of the Zariman’ and it doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s coming soon.

Since the beginning of the last generation, Warframe a space was carved out among the community of players with a proposal for shooter free to play that has been improving with the different updates received year after year. Its last content expansion was The New War, and a new one will be released shortly.

No release date yetThrough a direct on their official YouTube channel, those responsible for the title have presented ‘Angels of the Zariman’, the next expansion that is yet to come. This still does not have a specific release date set on the calendar, but from the development team they assure that it will be available “soon”, so it seems that we will not have to wait too long.

Digital Extremes has reviewed the state of the game and has advanced some clues regarding what we can expect with version 31.5. As for the contents with which the title will be updated, a new story can be expected, at least two new game modes and more details that we will know soon. What we do know is that at a narrative level it is based on the Zariman, the ship in which the Tenno traveled.

The promise of the study is to make 2022 the biggest year for Warframe, so we will have to wait to see if they really comply. In July of last year they made headlines for breaking their activity record on Steam, and have carried out some external initiatives that have been applauded by the community, such as a collaboration for the fight against cancer.

