Warcraft 3: Re-Reforged is a mod created by fans and dedicated to the campaign of Warcraft 3: Reforged, which intends to offer fans the remastered experience that Blizzard itself has never really made.

How easy it is to expect project is a fan-made, but it recently received a rather substantial update after its initial launch a year ago.

The same mod tries to improve what was offered by the same team in the past, aimed at updated cinematics, more detailed information and a number of other changes to give the game a more complete aesthetic.

While the project supported by Patreon from InsaneMonster had already added the prologue to the orc campaign Exodus of the Horde, L’last update brings the total number of playable chapters to ten, with the addition of the first five levels of the game’s human campaign Scourge of Lordaeron.

In addition to relaunching a series of game chapters, the mod makes a number of changes including dynamic and custom footage, which are integrated into both end-of-mission cinematics and mid-campaign conversations between characters. These shots are designed to replicate the footage promised when the game was announced for the first time, but they were never really made.

The players who will try Warcraft 3: Re-Reforged They will also notice that a number of maps and missions have also been changed, as well as various changes made to the game’s AI scripts, difficulty levels, information pop-ups and mission indicators on the screen, and a wider range of support linguistic.

In contrast to the modder’s efforts, we are confident that the official launch by Blizzard from Warcraft 3: Reforged it wasn’t exactly well received. After the game was released, fans criticized him extensively, claiming that what the studio had produced did not go against the promises made.

The news on this particular mod of Warcraft 3 for today they end there, although you should know that Activision Blizzard was recently bought by Microsoft (find more details in our dedicated news).