– War in Ukraine: journalist reports in this episode of the 15 Minutes podcast the attack that hit the car where he was

*) Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, you have been following in different episodes here 15 minutes the reports of Luis Kawaguti, journalist who is there in the country covering the conflict started by the invasion of Vladimir Putin.

In recent days, Luís, along with other journalists, has gone through a difficult, tense experience, but unfortunately common in times of war.

The car they were in was hit by a grenade. Fortunately, he and the others were not hurt. The car was badly damaged.

It was an even harsher way to experience the terror of the Ukrainian civilian population, which has been subjected to this type of episode daily since February 24, when the Russian invasion began.

In this episode of 15 Minutes podcastLuis Kawaguti, journalist, columnist for Jogos de Guerra, for Gazeta do Povo, gives an account of this very tense day with the attack suffered in the coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Datasheet: ’15 Minutes’, Gazeta do Povo news podcast #Presentation and script: Marcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro assembly: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.