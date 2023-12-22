AIn view of the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian situation in the sealed-off coastal strip is becoming increasingly catastrophic. Due to the “globally unprecedented” situation, the United Nations warns that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians will die from starvation. “I've never seen anything like this before. The scale of acute food insecurity is unprecedented in terms of severity, speed of deterioration and complexity,” said World Food Program (WFP) spokesperson Shaza Moghraby.

A UN Security Council resolution to alleviate the humanitarian emergency in the Gaza Strip is still a long time coming. There has been disagreement over the wording of such a declaration for days. A vote had been postponed several times because of a threatened US veto.

A new study by several UN agencies and other institutions on Thursday concluded that 577,000 people in the sealed-off coastal strip fall into the most severe category of hunger. In the rest of the world combined, there are currently 129,000 people who, according to the analysis, are at similar risk. The people at risk of “catastrophic” hunger are more than a quarter of the over two million people in the area. Almost all residents are affected by hunger or displacement.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, which terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups carried out in Israel on October 7th. Israel responded with massive air strikes and began a ground offensive in late October. In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the sealed-off coastal area, Israel has recently come under increasing international pressure. According to the Islamist Hamas, at least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war began.







Vote on Gaza resolution postponed again

After days of struggle in the UN Security Council for a resolution to alleviate the humanitarian need in the Gaza Strip, a vote was postponed again. Several countries would have to consult with their governments after fundamental changes were made in a compromise draft, it said on Thursday. The text, which is available to the German Press Agency, calls on Israel to “immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access” to the Gaza Strip. The conditions must also be created for a sustainable cessation of violence.

Rocket fire still coming from the Gaza Strip

Despite the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, which have been heavily criticized internationally because of the civilian casualties, Hamas is still firing rockets. Dull explosions were heard in the metropolis of Tel Aviv on Thursday. The armed wing of the Islamist Hamas organization, the Qassam Brigades, spoke in a statement of a “response to the Zionist massacres of civilians” in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media, the ongoing shelling is also due to the large number of bombing sites in the Gaza Strip. According to estimates by the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Hamas' rocket arsenal included around 20,000 projectiles. According to Israeli figures, around 12,500 rockets have been fired at the Jewish state since the start of the war.

Israel against Gaza administration by the current Palestinian Authority

Israel rejects the Palestinian Authority's administration of the Gaza Strip after an end to the war in the West Bank. Everyone wants this, but it is impossible as long as the Authority incites people to hate Israelis and educates children to kill Israelis, a senior Israeli government official said. The USA, on the other hand, sees the autonomous authority of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, which is more moderate in contrast to the Islamist Hamas, in a central role for the period after the war. However, Abbas, who has been in office for 18 years, is very unpopular among the Palestinians. Hamas, on the other hand, has become increasingly popular in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war.







Israel's army claims control over Hamas stronghold Shejaiya

The Israeli armed forces say they have established “operational control” over the Shejaiya district of Gaza, which is considered a Hamas stronghold. “Troops will continue to conduct limited operations in the neighborhood to destroy remaining Hamas infrastructure and kill militants in hiding,” the military said in a statement. Shejaiya in the north of the coastal strip was until recently the scene of fierce fighting between Israeli soldiers and terrorists from the Islamist Hamas. Late last week, the military accidentally shot three Israeli hostages there who had escaped from their captors.

What will be important on Friday

After difficult negotiations, the compromise proposal for a Gaza resolution could now come to a vote in the UN Security Council on Friday. The council members recently found a compromise on the controversial question of how aid supplies should be checked: a newly appointed UN coordinator should check international aid shipments. After the negotiators made major concessions, the US ambassador to the UN announced that she would forego a veto in a vote.