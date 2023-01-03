Criticism of the German Defense Minister for her New Year’s video

The German Defense Minister, the Social Democrat Christine Lambrecht, has caused outrage over a video message recorded on a Berlin street, amid a deafening noise of firecrackers and fireworks and in which she takes stock of 2022 with reference to the war in Ukraine.

In her message, published on her private Instagram account, which has almost 17,000 followers and in which Lambrecht also reports on her work in parallel to the Ministry of Defense account, the holder of that portfolio speaks of a year 2022 full of “challenges” with a war “in the heart of Europe”.

“For me this was related to many special impressions that I was able to get, many, many meetings with interesting, great people, and for that I thank you with all my heart,” says the minister with a barely intelligible sound, without a microphone and dominated by the noise of the fireworks.

In a message on Twitter, Ulrike Franke of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) has expressed her outrage over the Lambrecht video by asking: “Have they lost their case in Berlin?”

“This is so unbearably wrong. ‘There is war in Europe’, so I’m in the middle of the New Year’s fireworks. Boom. ‘There is war in Europe… for me it has meant meeting great people'”, criticizes the Lambrecht’s words.

The conservative deputy and member of the Defense Committee of the German Parliament, Serap Güler, has indirectly demanded the dismissal of the minister. “There’s a difference between authenticity and shame. The Lambrecht video is definitely the latter. She already showed that she has zero proper communication skills with her ‘5,000 helmets’ shtick,” she tweeted. Güler was referring to the criticized decision by Germany at the beginning of 2022 to send 5,000 helmets to protect the Ukrainian forces against a possible Russian aggression when Ukraine was already asking for weapons. “His speech about the war with firecrackers on New Year’s Eve in the background only crowns his series of embarrassing situations. Therefore, every minute that the foreign minister continues to cling to this minister and thus further damaging the reputation of our country, runs your account,” he added.

In the networks, many users have been horrified by the fact that this video has seen the light, others are confused by the apparently improvised and unprofessional nature of the images. Comedian Jan Böhmermann is already joking about it and announces on Twitter that “Christine Lambrecht will take office as self-defense minister tomorrow.” (Efe)