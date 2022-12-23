What has happened in the last hours

On the 302nd day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Thursday, December 22:

Putin says that Moscow will find the “antidote” to the Patriot missiles that the US will deliver to kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured this Thursday that the Patriot missiles that the US will deliver to Ukraine are an old system and that Russia will find the “antidote”. “Okay, we will take this into account and an antidote will always be found,” said the Russian leader.

Moscow and the IAEA on security at the Zaporizhia power plant. The Russian atomic agency, Rosatom, has highlighted on Thursday the proximity of positions with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, about the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant , located in southern Ukraine and controlled by Russian troops. Rosatom has made this statement after a meeting in Moscow between his boss, Alexéi Lijachev, and Grossi. “During the meeting, approaches to the creation of a nuclear and physical security protection zone at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant were discussed. A significant proximity of positions on the project of creating such a zone was noted,” he noted. the Russian agency in a statement.

Zelensky meets with the President of Poland. The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has taken advantage of the return trip from Washington – where he went to spend a few hours with President Joe Biden and to give a speech in Congress – to meet with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda. The meeting took place at the Jasionka airport, near Rzeszow, in southeastern Poland. Both have talked about the “historical challenges” that the war in Ukraine is posing, as he explained in his Telegram account Zelenski. According to the Ukrainian president, both have discussed “strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations and international interactions in 2023.”

The US sanctions a dozen Russian naval entities. The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities for attacks on Ukrainian ports, the State Department announced. “Following Russian naval operations against Ukrainian ports, including those that are providing much-needed food and grain to the world, the United States today imposes sanctions on Russian naval entities,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

In this AP photo, a family carries a Christmas tree on top of their car in Kramatorsk on Thursday.