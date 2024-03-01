Brazil asks the international community to say “enough” to Netanyahu: “His military action in Gaza has no ethical limits”

The Brazilian Government stated this Friday that the international community must say “enough” to the Government of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, after the death of more than a hundred Palestinian civilians in an attack against Palestinians who were collecting food from a convoy yesterday. Thursday. In a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Brazil has stated that “the inaction” of the international community “continues to serve as a veiled incentive for the Netanyahu Government to continue attacking innocent civilians and ignoring the basic norms of international humanitarian law.” “The Netanyahu Government has demonstrated once again, with its actions and statements, that military action in Gaza has no ethical or legal limits. And it is up to the international community to put an end to it to prevent new atrocities. With every day of hesitation, more innocent people will die,” the statement states.

The Government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has stressed that the “cynical and offensive statements to the victims” made by a high authority of the Israeli Government “must be the straw that broke the camel's back for anyone who truly believes in the value of human life”. Furthermore, Brazil has reiterated its call for a humanitarian ceasefire and has recalled that the precautionary measures issued by the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) – based in The Hague – on January 26 require that Israel adopt all the measures at its disposal to prevent the commission of all acts considered genocide.

Brazil has been firm in its criticism of both sides, has described the Hamas attacks as “terrorist” and has condemned in various forums and with the same forcefulness Israel's “disproportionate” response against the civilian population in the Strip, as diplomacy Brazilian has called it “genocide” on numerous occasions. Brazilian criticism of Israel triggered a diplomatic crisis when, on February 18, President Lula raised the tone and compared Israeli tactics to those used by Hitler against the Jews in World War II, an offense that Tel Aviv did not take. for high. In response to those words, Israel declared Lula a person non grata and publicly reprimanded the Brazilian ambassador, to which the South American country reacted by calling its diplomat for consultations and with the most energetic protests. (Efe)