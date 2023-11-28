The steelbook of the Marvel series WandaVision was recently released on the American market and inside, in addition to the episodes of the series, you can find numerous special contents and behind the scenes. But what has captured the attention of the public and industry insiders is a first look at the spin-off series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

The spin-off will focus on the character of Agatha Harknesswho we met through the first Marvel series starring Scarlet Witchfirst in the role of neighbor and friend Agnes and later revealed to be the true villain of the series.

First teaser for ‘AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES’. Releasing in 2024 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/X80VTofKiR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 27, 2023

This short featurette allows us to peek into the filming of the series, in conjunction with the statements of Jac Schaefferhead writer of WandaVisionwhich not only talks about the success of the original series, but also discusses the future of the character played by the actress Kathryn Hahn.

The series will revolve around the character of Agatha, starting from where she is trapped like Agnes in the town of Westview, moving on to the moment in which the woman becomes aware of her condition and decides to take revenge on Scarlet Witch.

This first look at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries he also shows us the actor Joe Locke – fresh from the two seasons of Heartstoppers – in the role of a mysterious character. According to some theories it could be Billy Kaplanone of Wanda’s reincarnated children.