Wanda Nara, the bathrobe almost explodes

Wanda Nara publish a photo in a bathrobe that literally leaves the fans breathless. The Argentine showgirl is in great shape and she also appreciates it Mauro Icardi who publishes a couple of very tender emoticons for his partner.

Icardi-Galatasaray, Wanda Nara: “Mauro’s future in Türkiye”

About the former striker of Inter and PSG (with whom you have a contract until 2024), where will you play next year? Many fans dream of seeing Icardi again in Italyperhaps in Milan, but with the AC Milan red and black shirt (who is looking for a forward after the season under the tone of Origi and Rebic). Also there Juventus is at the window for him (a lot will depend on the decisions on the future of Milik, Kean and Vlahovic) and so the same Rome (Belotti expiring, on Abraham it will depend on the offers in the summer).

Wanda Nara however, answering a question from the fans, assures: “Mauro’s future? It will be in Turkey”. So Icardi could still play with the Galatasaray (where he’s on loan): in Istanbul he’s having a great season with goals (14 in the league) and assists (7), decisive in the sprint for the title (+3 over his cousins ​​Fenerbahce who are second in the standings)

