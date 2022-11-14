Wanda Nara and Icardi, vacation in the Maldives

Between Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi the serene seems to have returned definitively. The couple left the Turkey: from Instabul she flew at Maldives to enjoy a few days off. No photos together, but both posted from the same place. It’s not the first time that Wanda and Icardi they go to the Maldives: for example, they had already been to a resort in that area in June (after their holiday in Rwanda).

Wanda Nara in the Maldives

“The beach and the hair, a lost war,” he writes Wanda Nara in a social post in which he publishes his double selfie. The Argentinian entrepreneur took advantage of her location to launch her new line of swimwear and did so by posing as a model.









Wanda Nara and Icardi in the Maldives: Mauro’s post on vacation







Wanda Nara and Icardi in the Maldives: vacation after a busy autumn between TV and football

It was a busy period for the soubrette: first she was a judge of the program “The Masked Singer” in Argentina, then for Wanda Nara double appearance on Italian TV: Dancing with the Stars on Rai1 and the interview with Verissimo da Silvia Toffanin on Channel 5. Mauro Icardi instead he ended the first part of the season with the Galatasaray shirt (the championships stop all over the planet for the 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar: it will start again in January 2023).

Wanda Nara celebrates Icardi: Mauro show in the 7-0 of Galatasaray

And the former striker of Inter And Psg took his leave of this football season with a super performance: a goal and two assists (the back-heel one was splendid) for Icardi in the 7-0 of the Galatasaray to the Basaksehir which allows Maurito’s team to move within two points of Fenerbahce leaders in Turkish Serie A. Icardi’s big night was also celebrated by Wanda Nara with an Instagram story.



Wanda Nara (Instagram Story)



