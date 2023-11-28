Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, he met What’s in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Tuesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for November 28.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Face changes with courage. Life presents her with transformations that demand her courage. Don’t fear the process, but take advantage of humor, that ally that lightens the path. This is a favorable period to cultivate new friendships, to surround yourself with those who inspire and support you. And, above all, embrace challenges with determination, because each challenge is an opportunity for growth and learning that strengthens your being.

Taurus

It’s time to put your life in order. It is not just about material aspects, but about that internal order that leads to harmony. This is a favorable cycle to undertake something new, to leave the obsolete behind and indulge in innovation. Also, remove negative people and situations from your environment that only subtract. Allow yourself to forgive, even those who have caused you harm seek redemption. This liberating gesture will be an open door to your rebirth.

Gemini

During this period the recommendation is to make space in your heart. Life presents you with the opportunity to open yourself to new love experiences, allowing luck to manifest. This is a favorable time for new projects, to not limit yourself and explore what you are passionate about. The versatility that characterizes your sign will allow you to easily adapt to these changes. Remember that life is a blank canvas, and you are the artist of your destiny.

Cancer

It’s time to take charge in your life. He is selective with his friends, surrounding himself with those who drive and nourish him. Take care of his personal appearance, because self-care is an expression of self-love. Also, prepare to be surrounded by work; Job opportunities will present themselves, and your ability to lead will be key. This is a time of consolidation and manifesting your inner power.

Leo

This is a period when money can come through inheritances or unexpected gifts. Your vitality and health are strengthened, allowing you to get out of your routine and take advantage of the opportunities that arise. Cosmic energy is on your side, so don’t hesitate to take the initiative and look for new ways to expand. This is your moment to shine with your own light and be the protagonist of your own story.

Virgo

It is essential in this cycle not to allow yourself to be manipulated. Hold on to your ideals and principles, holding firm to your integrity. Pay special attention to personal safety; Tread carefully and choose your companies wisely. This is a moment of introspection and authenticity, where your analytical skills will be your best ally. Don’t be afraid to be selective in your choices; quality exceeds quantity.

Pound

Positive changes are coming in your life. After overcoming delays and obstacles, success awaits you. This is an auspicious time for recognition abroad and for consolidating security at home. Emotional stability will be reflected in your general well-being. Continue cultivating healthy relationships, because harmony in your personal relationships will be key in this stage of growth.

Scorpion

This is a time to make important decisions in your life. Avoid stubbornness and allow yourself to flow with the flow of life. Do things from the heart and, if necessary, seek help from those around you. Fight fantasy with reality, making decisions based on concrete facts. This process will lead to a greater understanding of yourself and significant personal growth.

Sagittarius

It’s time to put aside insecurities and awaken passion in your life. Confront problems with open and authentic communication. This is a time to strengthen your connection with your inner self and to cultivate good communication in your relationships. Don’t be afraid to face challenges, because every obstacle is an opportunity for growth. Take advantage of this cycle to renew yourself and live more authentically.

Capricorn

Take the initiative when it comes to money and business. Strengthen yourself with your mental faculties and spiritual forces. Putting your dreams into writing will give you clarity and direction. During this period, be less demanding of yourself and cooperate more with others. Teamwork will be key to achieving your goals. Stay determined and you will see solid results.

Aquarium

Intimate life is shaken during this period. This is the time to fulfill yourself, put aside dreams and fantasies, and look for what is real and authentic. Don’t be destroyed by those who don’t want to change; follow your own path. This cycle invites you to explore new forms of emotional connection and live according to your deepest values.

Pisces

It is time to make changes in your philosophy of life. Live in tune with current reality and be an example for others. Don’t be anyone’s shadow; shine with its own light and show its authenticity. This period is favorable to leave behind what no longer serves you and move towards new experiences. Be aware of your inner power and use it to build the future you want.