In an unexpected move, Walmart has surprised the technology market by launching an incredible offer on one of the most coveted mid-range cell phones: the Samsung Galaxy A54which is now available for just $5,398 in their virtual store.

This offer, which exceeds the expectations of many, corresponds to the 128GB model with 8GB of RAM, offering amazing performance in both basic and advanced tasks. The most impressive thing is that this device comes equipped with top-of-the-line protection features, being resistant to water and small drops.

He Galaxy A54 It not only stands out for its attractive price, but also for its 6.4 AMOLED screen inches with FHD+ resolution and Infinity-O technology that provides a unique visual experience, with vibrant colors and exceptional luminosity, perfect for enjoying multimedia content anytime, anywhere.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A54 has 8GB of RAM and a powerful Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, ensuring smooth operation even in the most demanding tasks such as high-end gaming and intensive multitasking.

The main chamber of 50MP is another highlight of this device, capturing detailed images and allowing recording of 4K videos at 30 fps. Besides, his 5000 mAh battery With 25W fast charging it ensures long periods of use with reduced charging times, ideal for active users on the go.

In addition to an elegant design, the Samsung Galaxy A54 stands out for its IP67 resistance against immersion in fresh water. This feature makes it an attractive option for consumers looking for quality and durability in a mobile device.

With these qualities, Samsung Galaxy A54 continues to stand out as an attractive option in the competitive mid-range market, offering an exceptional balance between price and features.