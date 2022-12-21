Sportswear company Nike jumped 13.7 percent after reporting second-quarter profit that beat expectations amid strong holiday demand from North American shoppers.

Shares of Carnival Cruises Company rose 5.4 percent after recording a quarterly loss that was less than expected.

The gains pushed the shares of the two companies to the top of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

stock movements

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 547.91 points, or 1.67 percent, to 33,397.65 points by 19:36 GMT.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 58.2 points, or 1.49 percent, to 3,878.6 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 178.45 points, or 1.68 percent, to 10,725.61.

US consumer confidence recovered in December, as inflation eased and the labor market maintained its strength, while 12-month inflation expectations fell to 6.7 percent, the lowest level since September last year.