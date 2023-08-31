The representatives of the Wagner Group recommended this Wednesday to the mercenaries that make up their ranks that they look for another job after the death of its leader, Yevgueni Prigozhin, who was buried this Tuesday in a Saint Petersburg cemetery.

“Several tens of thousands of fully prepared fighters are ready to work and willing to defend their homeland (in Ukraine), but due to circumstances well known for now they do not let us,” Wagner’s representative said in an audio reproduced by the portal ” Bashnie Istorii”.

He adds that the Wagnerites are now forced to seek work in Africa and the Middle East, but that “the situation there is not easy either”.

“We have tough competition from the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard who also plan and also try to access (those areas) with activities similar to ours,” he points out.

Wagner’s spokesman explained that Prigozhin addressed that issue on his last trip to Africa, where several countries showed interest in his services, although those future contracts are up in the air.

“We will try to find work for our members. When and how much, we do not know. Therefore, wait or look for another job. Follow closely the international situation. If our team receives permission to return to the zone of the special military operation (in Ukraine), then we will actively resume recruitment. of men. There will be work,” she commented.

Tributes to the late Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the Wagnerites as heroes for last May’s seizure of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. However, the group fell out of favor after staging a failed armed rebellion on June 23 and 24, which ended with an agreement to move its base to Belarus.

weeks before dying Prigozhin acknowledged that Wagner would no longer fight in Ukraine and announced the resumption of its activities on the African continent.

However, upon his return from Africa, he traveled to Moscow and the private plane in which he was flying crashed on August 23, 300 kilometers from the capital.

At the moment the causes of the incident are unknown, although supporters of Prigozhin, the opposition in exile and the western press accuse Putin of giving the order to liquidate Wagner’s boss, something the Kremlin categorically denied.

Wreckage of the plane at the crash site, near the village of Kuzhenkino, in the Tver region.

According to various sources, part of the Wagnerites left Belarusian territory, although Minsk maintains that the Russian mercenaries have not gone anywhere and others have gone on vacation.

Some experts believe that Wagner no longer exists as a mercenary organization, even more so when Putin signed a decree for all paramilitaries and volunteers to obligatorily swear allegiance to the Russian flag, although others consider that they still represent a threat, be it in Ukraine, Belarus or Africa.

Prigozhin was buried this Tuesday in St. Petersburg, his hometown and Wagner’s headquarters, secretly and under strict security measures.

As reported by the Moscow Times on Wednesday, the decision to hold a secret burial was made by the Kremlin and by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The sources cited by the outlet point out that the Kremlin never forgave Prigozhin, not so much for “betrayal”, but rather the “humiliation” caused by the armed uprising that placed Putin in a position of weakness in the eyes of the Russian military and citizens.

Tributes at the grave of the late Wagner leader.

This Wednesday, hundreds of Russians went to the Porojóvskoye (Gunpowder) cemetery in Saint Petersburg to pay their respects to the head of the Wagner Group.. People of all ages went to the cemetery, guarded by the National Guard in anticipation of possible incidents, according to Shot, a Telegram channel.

In front of the gates of the cemetery, kilometer-long queues have formed since it opened its doors to visitors and journalists, who were subjected to a rigorous check-up by the police.

Visitors crossed themselves, genuflected, saluted and laid bouquets of flowers before what many described as “a true patriot.” In front of the tomb, presided over by a photo and a roofed cross, two flags were erected, the Russian tricolor and the Wagner banner.

EFE