The group already has 50,000 mercenaries while its leader, Yevgueni Prigozhin, reinforces his role as military chief before Moscow
Andrei Medvedev is the name of a Russian commander who this week crossed the frozen Pasvik River to surrender to Norway as a former mercenary of the Wagner Group. His action has aroused the expectations of international Justice to try to get to know something better about the hermetic paramilitary society than, with his intervention in the invasion of Ukraine
#Wagner #grows #strong #Russia
Leave a Reply