The spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic explained in a statement, on Saturday, that the total minimum income for the sixth-grade category will become 4,000 pounds (about 130 dollars) instead of 3,500 pounds currently.

The Egyptian President also directed that the exceptional cost of living allowance be increased to 600 Egyptian pounds (about 19.5 dollars) instead of the current 300 pounds for the same categories.

According to the new decisions, the exceptional grant to pensioners and their beneficiaries has been doubled, to become 600 pounds, instead of 300 pounds, and the number of its beneficiaries reaches 11 million citizens.

Presidential decisions also included raising the tax exemption limit by 25 percent, from 36 thousand pounds, to 45 thousand pounds for the same categories.

The Egyptian Presidency spokesman announced an increase in the financial categories granted to beneficiaries of the “Solidarity and Dignity” government support program by 15 percent for pensioners, which includes 5 million families.