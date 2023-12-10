VVD MP Kamminga is not running for chairmanship of the House

Roelien Kamminga (VVD) will not stand as a candidate for the presidency of the House of Representatives. The MP confirmed this to the ANP news agency on Sunday after reporting by Nieuwsuur. The House will vote on a new chairman on Thursday.

Kamminga told the news agency that it was a “personal decision” to abandon a possible chairmanship. According to her, the MPs who have put themselves forward are “good candidates who both have experience as chairman and as a member of the presidium.” Kamminga has recently been mentioned as a possible candidate. She has been temporary President of the House of Representatives since December 6.

So far, two candidates have presented themselves for the position of Speaker of the House: Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks-PvdA) and Martin Bosma (PVV). MPs can still register for the position until ten o'clock on Tuesday morning.