The Return to San Juan in Argentina part this Sunday with the presence of 15 Colombian cyclists, a list that leads Egan Bernal (Ineos), Miguel Ángel López (Team Medellín) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar).

It will be the fifth edition of a test that, in addition, will have figures from the international peloton such as the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, the Italians Filippo Ganna and Elia Vivianias well as packers Fabio Jakobsen, Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett.

Colombian cycling has obtained the title once, with Winner Anacona in the 2019 edition, when he surpassed in the general classification Julian Alaphilippe and Oscar Sevilla.

Similarly, in the short history of the race, ten stages have been won and three times they have finished on the podium.

the boyacense Rodolfo Torres He was third in the final classification in the 2017 and 2018 editions.

Gaviria, who makes his debut with Movistar this year, is the Colombian who has won the most stages, having won seven partial days.

La Vuelta, which is part of the UCI calendar in category 2 ProSeries, will be held between January 22 and 29, with seven stages within the province of San Juan (west), at the foot of the Andes Mountains, with a altitude close to 650 meters above sea level, and with several mountain sections that could be fertile ground for Colombians.

The seven stages will be online and will be held in the evening. Unlike other opportunities, there will be no individual time trial, and it will have a global route of 1,143 km.

Photo: EFE, Twitter Egan Bernal



Daniel Martinez and Brandon Rivera They will be the Colombian pedalists who will accompany Bernal at Ineos.

Harold Tejada will run with Astana, Sergio Higuita will run with Bora and Carlos Gutiérrez and Cristhian Montoya are two Colombians in Team Banco Guayaquil.

In addition, there will be Javier Jamaica, Fabio Duarte, Brayan Sanchez and Victor Ocampowho complete the Team Medellín roster, alongside Sevilla.

Evenepoel is the great figure and the one A candidate to win the general classification, as he defends the title he won in 2020, the last year in which the competition was held, which had to be suspended due to the issue of the coronavirus pandemic that paralyzed cycling and the world.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel