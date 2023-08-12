Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘The house of celebrities’ is one of the most important in Mexico, reaching an international level and achieving high audience levels, especially in Peru due to the participation of Nicola Porcella. At the beginning, 14 celebrities sought to win the prize of 4 million Mexican pesos and now we are days away from knowing who will rise as the winner of the reality show. Find out how to vote for your favorite participant here.

When is the grand finale of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’?

The grand finale of “The house of the famous Mexico” this will be done sunday august 13 through the signal Televisa.

Where to VOTE in ‘The house of famous Mexico?

To vote for your favorite participant, you must follow the following steps:

Enter the LINK of the voting section of “The house of celebrities”.

Click on the photo of the participant you want to save and then vote.

Do not forget that users can make 1 vote a day, and thus show their support for their favorite celebrity.

How to use VPN to vote in ‘The House of Celebrities’?

If you want to use a VPN to give your vote to your favorite participant in the Mexican reality show, find out how to do it below:

hire one Premium VPN

Download and install

Place your location in Mexico to be able to VOTE on the official website of Televisa

on the official website of Televisa Access the voting website of ‘The house of celebrities’.

What days can you vote in ‘The House of Celebrities’?

It’s important to remember that the voting times for ‘The House of Celebrities’ are very specific, with up to four blocks in which viewers can save their favorites.

The last voting window is every Sunday during the live broadcast of the program.

‘The House of Famous’: FINALISTS of the Mexican reality show

These are the participants who will compete in the final of the show.