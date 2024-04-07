Volunteers rescue animals in flooded Orsk, Orenburg region, where a dam burst. Animal volunteer of the Dzhulbars community Ekaterina Ershova spoke more about this on April 7 in a conversation with Izvestia.

According to her, volunteers are trying to provide assistance, since in several areas of the city there are a lot of dogs, including purebred ones.

“They need to be taken out. First of all, people are being evacuated now – people ran away, dogs were left behind. We are now working to organize help and take the dogs out,” Ershova said.

The animals are taken to Novotroitsk, where volunteers rented a warehouse for holding. The premises are rented through donations from people, as well as from our own funds.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that rescuers had evacuated several Husky dogs from a flooded kennel. The animals were taken by boat to a safe place, where they were met by caring local residents. The dogs were not injured and are in satisfactory condition.

A dam break in Orsk occurred on the evening of April 5. Rescuers immediately began evacuating people. The governor of the Orenburg region, Denis Pasler, said at night that all the necessary forces were working in Orsk to help the population and eliminate the consequences of the dam break. It is known that more than 1.1 thousand people in the city have already been evacuated after the dam broke.

The next morning, the mayor of the city, Vasily Kozupitsa, reported that one of the breaks had been repaired, but the Old Town microdistrict was half flooded and would be seriously damaged by this. On the same day, after the dam broke again near the village of Nikel, water reached the center of Orsk.

At the moment, more than 150 settlements are cut off due to flood waters in the Orenburg region. It was also reported that 6,132 residential buildings and 9,643 household plots were flooded.

Based on the incident, a criminal case was opened for negligence and violation of construction safety rules (part 1 of article 216 “Violation of safety rules during construction work”, part 1 of article 293 “Negligence”). On behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, flew to the region to coordinate and control the work of rescuers. He called the flood situation in Orsk critical.