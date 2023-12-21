In an interview, Georg Grozer talks about his comeback in the national team, the volleyball genes in his family, what helps him keep fit – and the chance to play at the Olympics with his daughter.

Someone for whom many in volleyball have respect: Georg Grozer (right) Image: picture alliance/dpa/CTK

If you should quit when it's best, how many times have you ended your career?

I really had a lot of beautiful moments in my career. And still have them. But I don't think the time has come yet to think about quitting. Now I experienced something special again with the Olympic qualification.

Have you had occasional breaks from the national volleyball team?

I've actually said before that I'm quitting the national team – out of frustration. Then I was persuaded to come back – for the team – and we won the silver medal at Euro 2017.