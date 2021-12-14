Despite CEO Herbert Diess’s power line, Volkswagen will not stop developing the engine that has marked almost all of its legal woes over the past decade. In fact, alongside the electric development on the ID models, the Wolfsburg group will not abandon diesel to its fate, trying to improve it by reducing its harmful emissions.

By 2030, Volkswagen has set itself the goal of reducing the diffusion of polluting gases and carbon dioxide in its fleet in Europe by 40%. But if the effort is not enough with the electric, then VW will continue to work on internal combustion engines, looking not only for new technical solutions, but also the increase of synthetic fuel endotherms. In reality, the work has already begun: from the end of June 2021, the entire Volkswagen range with the 4-cylinder diesel TDI is approved for the use of paraffinic diesel. In this sense, the German company followed the European directive EN 15940 on fuels.

According to Volkswagen, E-diesel engines would allow a reduction of 70 to 95% less carbon dioxide than the diesel we are used to. Thomas Garbe, Volkswagen Petrol Manager, said: “Through the use of environmentally friendly fuels in Volkswagen models, we are already enabling customers across Europe to significantly reduce their CO2 emissions as fuel becomes available locally.“.

“There is a wide range of different paraffin fuels. There are fuels that are produced from biological residues and waste materials such as HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil): the oils are converted into hydrocarbons by reaction with hydrogen and can be added to diesel in any quantity. However, they can also be used 100% as fuel. Vegetable oils such as rapeseed oil can also be used for the production of HVO, but the maximum environmental benefit is achieved only through the use of biological residues and waste materials. Biofuels such as HVO are already available on the market, and their share is likely to increase by 20 to 30 per cent in the European road transport energy market within the next ten years.“, Volkswagen communicated in a statement.