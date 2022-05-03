Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

Spectacular phenomenon: Etna haunts a white smoke ring, as shown in a video on Instagram (screenshot). © screenshot instagram/etnaguide

Etna in Sicily emits vapors and gases during its quiet phases. A white vortex squiggle above the crater rose into the sky on Monday.

Catania – It is a natural spectacle when Mount Etna hurls fire and ash for kilometers into the sky. The volcano on the island of Sicily is the most active in Europe. Every few weeks there are eruptions on the 3,300 meter high mountain. When the glowing orange-red lava explodes into the night sky, it is always impressive even for the residents of the island.

Etna volcano spews lava, ash and white smoke rings

But even in its rather quiet phase, Mount Etna can surprise. Large white rings could be seen over the volcano on Monday. The vortex rings are fascinating and pose no threat. These circles of smoke can reach up to 200 meters in diameter. Exactly how they arise is noisy wetteronline.de, however, not yet finally clarified. The water vapor rings probably form when gas bubbles are pushed through a narrow chimney in pulses. The weather portal explains that the pressure would cause them to explode and drive the hot steam upwards. A prerequisite for this is, of course, a circular chimney. When the vapor ring meets the cold air in the atmosphere, the water vapor condenses and becomes visible as white vapor, much like a contrail. The beauty is often short-lived. The wind blows the unique shape.

The video of the spectacular smoke rings has been named Etna’s volcano guides on their Instagram account etnaguide posted. The recordings are amazing. So much so that some users doubt its authenticity. “This is nice Photoshop work,” writes one user. “The video is fake. You just have to look closely,” read the comments. Others hold against it and are simply overwhelmed by the natural spectacle.

Etna volcano: Video shows rare natural spectacle

Etna: steam rings rare phenomenon

The video of the Etna guides also spread via Twitter. And so there is another photo of an unusual twisted smoke squiggle. The photo is apparently from last October. The water vapor ring condensed around its own axis. A silent sign in the sky. But Mount Etna can get loud. Last summer it was the roar of a volcano that woke the residents of Sicily from their sleep. (ml)