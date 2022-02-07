Surprisingly, Square Enix announced the development of Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maidena new chapter of the card game developed by Yoko Taro. This is not a direct sequel, but rather a spin-off, so you won’t need to have finished the original title. Be that as it may, this adventure can be enjoyed from February 17th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

In addition to Yoko Taro, creative director and head of the NieR saga, the studio sees the participation of composer Kiichi Okabe, as well as executive production by Yosuke Saito and designs by Kimihiko Fujisaka. The topic will focus on a series of islands facing the very real possibility of a catastrophe, their own destruction.

The Forsaken Maiden was built on a card system, which will once again see a game master. Square Exix pointed out in the announcement tweet that it is an “indie” product designed for both “new and old fans” of the brand. Below you can take a look at the trailer.

Yoko Taro has become an important figure in the video game industry, especially following the success of NieR: Automata, a video game developed by Platinum Games for PS4, although it has subsequently had adaptations for Xbox and PC consoles.

