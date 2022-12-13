It will not yet be the real Juventus, to put it to Allegri, but Continassa – where a training open to the media is scheduled this morning – is starting to fill up again. Yesterday Dusan Vlahovic, fresh from elimination at the World Cup with Serbia already in the group stage, arrived in Turin in the evening and will be on the field today. First stop at the doctors. DV9 arrived in Qatar after 3 weeks on the sidelines with Juventus due to groin pain and only played 79 minutes at the World Cup. In the next few hours, the Serbian will be seen by the medical staff and, also based on his feelings, Allegri will decide how to handle him. The former Fiorentina, at least initially, should follow a personalized program.