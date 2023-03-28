The black and white decide the derby with Montenegro. A sensational save by the AC Milan player allows Les Bleus to go through to Ireland after Pavard’s goal. Two assists for Dumfries in the Netherlands’ 3-0 win in Gibraltar

Francis Calvi

With three goals in two games, Vlahovic leads Serbia with full points in Group G. After the goal against Lithuania last Friday, the Juventus player is still the protagonist in the Euro 2024 qualifying matches: one of his braces as substitute knocks Montenegro out by 2 -0. France also achieved success (1-0 at Ireland and first place in group B) with Maignan author of a sensational save, while the Netherlands got back up thanks to a super Dumfries, author of two assists in the 3-0 against Gibraltar. Poland also won (1-0 with Albania) and Austria (2-1 in comeback against Estonia), while Sweden scored a goal (5-0) against Azerbaijan. Hungary also did well (3-0 against Bulgaria), while the match between Moldova and the Czech Republic ended goalless.

Netherlands-Gibraltar 3-0 — After the poker suffered three days ago at France’s home, Holland regains confidence against Gibraltar. Xavi Simons is confirmed in attack, the “Italians” Dumfries and Wijnaldum are also owners. The first half was played entirely in the guests’ half, who went behind in the 23rd minute. Dumfries crosses in the middle, the defense misreads the trajectory, Depay instead believes it and passes the opposing goalkeeper. In the second half, the Inter full-back did it again: after a corner Denzel served Aké the ball to make it 2-0. A minute later Walker (Gibraltar) was sent off for dangerous play and the Netherlands managed the lead. The goal of the definitive 3-0 arrives in the 82nd minute: it is signed again by Aké, author of a brace, with a shot from the edge, deflected by an opponent. See also Chiesa+Vlahovic, so Allegri changes the face of Juve

Ireland-France 0-1 — Against the Netherlands, after 20 minutes, Mbappé and company were already three goals ahead. Today, however, they have found a more compact team, which resists until the break and concedes very little. Maignan, Theo and Rabiot are again owners, with them also Giroud, supported by Griezmann and Kolo Muani. Les Bleus find courage in the second half and in the 49th minute they score through Pavard: the full-back recovers the ball from the opposing trocar and shoots with precision from the edge of the area. In the final Maignan is exalted, author of a save on Collins that is worth a goal. If France have won three points, they have the Milan goalkeeper to thank.

Poland-Albania 1-0 — Half an hour of great balance, before Swiderski’s goal that launches the… “Italians” of Poland. Szczesny, Linetty, Zielinski and Zalewski (plus ex Spezia Kiwior, now at Arsenal) play from the start and, in the offensive phase, build something more than their opponents. However, the first great opportunity comes in the 41st minute, with a shot from Kaminski that hits the post: Swiderski arrives on the rebound, who returns on the net, signing the 1-0. Lewandowski and Zalewski have the opportunity to equalize but don’t exploit them as they could: the final score is 1-0.

Sweden-Azerbaijan 5-0 — Even without Ibrahimovic, Sweden dominated from the first minutes. On the other hand, however, there is De Biasi’s national team, who for over half an hour held up and even came close to scoring on the counterattack. The 1-0 goal arrives in the 37th minute with Forsberg who exploits a hole in the center of the opponent’s defense to enter, dissociate himself and score with a mocking thrust shot. Dadashov came close to equalizing an instant later, but the Azeris collapsed in the second half: an own goal from Mustafazada and a big plate into an empty net from Gyokeres put Sweden up 3-0. In the final, Karlstrom and Elanga also celebrated: the first initials the poker with a right foot from a free kick, while the second – as soon as he enters – also dribbles the goalkeeper and supports on the net. See also Horner: "We need consistency in applying the rules"

Moldova-Czech Republic 0-0 — Last Friday, surprisingly, Barak and his partners beat Lewandowski & Co 3-1. The performance against Moldova was less exciting: the first goal came in added time in the first half, when Soucek hit the crossbar from Cvancara. However, Clescenco’s national team did not give up and managed to keep a clean sheet until the triple whistle: the match ended without goals.

Austria-Estonia 2-1 — Rangnick’s national team risks taking a knockout, then wakes up and wins in a comeback. The Austrians dribbled with intelligence, Estonia was waiting for them and, in the 25th minute, even went ahead with Sappinen: following the development of a free kick, the attacker received the ball and released a powerful and precise shot. Back on the field, the hosts find confidence and collect goals. The equalizer came in the 68th minute with the new substitute Kainz, who scored with a tap-in after a shot by the Bolognese Posch. 20 minutes go by and Gregoritsh receives the ball in the center of the area: the 28-year-old kicks on goal and stamps the final 2-1 goal. See also Prandelli says goodbye: "Enough of training. The next bench? At the park with the grandchildren"

Hungary-Bulgaria 3-0 — The challenge is one-way and for Bulgaria there is no escape: after just 39 minutes, the score is already 3-0. The 1-0 comes with Vecsei, formerly of Bologna and Lecce, seven minutes after the kick-off. Then unleashes captain Szoboszlai, who puts the match downhill for him. The Leipzig playmaker scores the 2-0 in the 22nd minute directly from a free kick. In the 39th minute he breaks through centrally and takes the opponents by surprise, starting the action of Adam’s trio. The music doesn’t change even in the second half: Bulgaria are never dangerous and Hungary protect the large advantage. The match ends 3-0.

Montenegro-Serbia 0-2 — The Italian colony is back in Serbia, made up of the Milinkovic-Savic brothers, Milenkovic, Djuricic and Ilic, all on the pitch from the start. The only chance of the first half came precisely due to a mistake by the Torino goalkeeper, who had the ball stolen but was then good at preventing Jovetic from scoring the 1-0. In the 46th minute Vlahovic takes the place of the disappointing Mitrovic and drives the opposing defenders crazy: in the 78th minute he stamps the 1-0 with a left-footed kick from the center of the area that enters the bottom corner. The Juventus player did it again in the 96th minute, this time with an assist from the former Torino player Lukic.