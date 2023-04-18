Little by little, new names are becoming known from the regional list of the Popular Party for the elections on May 28. As LA VERDAD has learned from well-informed sources, the current mayoress of San Pedro del Pinatar, Visitación Martínez, and the family doctor Antonio Martínez Pastor will accompany Fernando López Miras and Carmen Conesa (number 2) in the top five starting positions of the candidacy of the PP to the Regional Assembly. The same sources assure that the former national deputy Arsenio Pacheco, who in his day broke, together with Alberto Garre, the discipline of the party to vote against the Statute of Castilla-La Mancha that planned to end the Tajo-Segura transfer, will close the symbol list.

Antonio Martínez Pastor, well-known in the field of public health, is a specialist in Family and Community Medicine at the Vistalegre-La Flota health center in Murcia and has been teaching tutor for Family and Community Medicine residents since 1992, in addition to being a tutor for the degree in Medicine at the San Antonio Catholic University (UCAM). Member of the Board of Directors of the College of Physicians of the Region, he is a member of the Group of Tutors and Teachers of the Collegiate Medical Organization. In its research facet, the works, publications and communications related to teaching methodology, hypertension and cardiovascular risk factors, stroke, acute coronary syndrome, evaluation and continuous improvement of the quality of care, and analysis of the quality of care stand out. Immigration from the point of view of the health professional. He has over thirty medical publications in journals and book chapters.

After three legislatures at the head of the San Pedro del Pinatar City Council, Visitación Martínez leaves municipal politics to dedicate himself to regional politics. In statements to LA VERDAD last Sunday, the first mayor assured that she feels especially satisfied “for having cleaned up a town hall that I found bankrupt, that owed bills for electricity, water, Social Security, personal income tax, that had to return unjustified subsidies and It accumulated almost 40 million euros of debts, of which about 30 were unpaid to suppliers. In addition, she claimed “to have reduced the debt by 65%, that everything works in San Pedro, and leave money in the bank.”

The head of the regional Executive announced yesterday on social networks the signing of the Onda Regional journalist Carmen Conesa, who has been Doña Sardina in the past festivities of the Burial of the Sardine in Murcia. Today it is expected that the complete list will be made known to the autonomous Parliament after being approved by the electoral committee. With the incorporation of the mayoress of San Pedro del Pinatar and Dr. Martínez Pastor, López Miras brings to his candidacy a profile with extensive experience in municipal management and a medical professional with a recognized track record in the health world and with extensive knowledge of the reality of Primary Care, one of the great commitments of the regional Government, as has become clear with the implementation of the Strategy for the Improvement of Primary Care (EMAP), which contemplates the creation of 534 toilet positions from now until the year 2026.