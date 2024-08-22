SQUARE ENIX shared the final trailer online for VISIONS of MANAalong with a rich gallery of images available below.

TO Tianeeathe Fire Village, everyone is preparing for the arrival of the Faerie and the appointment of an “alm.” Every four years, alms from around the world are chosen to travel to the Mana Tree and rejuvenate the flow of mana power by offering their souls. A soul guardian accompanies the chosen alms to ensure the safety of their pilgrimage.

The day of arrival of Faerie, Valthe new guardian of the soul, brings his childhood friend, Hinnaat the festival. As the sun sinks below the horizon, everyone present waits with bated breath, hoping to be chosen as an alm. The Fairy finally descends before Hinna, naming her Alm of Fire.

The villagers bid farewell to both of them, praying for their success as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

VISIONS of MANA will be available from August 29th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC.

VISIONS of MANA – Final Trailer

